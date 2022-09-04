Tamannaah Bhatia is ready as a female bouncer, take a look

Mumbai, September 4

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is set to star in the upcoming comic-drama 'Babli Bouncer', the poster of which ws unveiled on Sunday.

The comedy-drama draws its strength from an unusual storyline and the actress is thrilled to bring the film to the audience where she has played the most varied character of her career.

She shared the poster on her Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

The comedy-drama follows the story of the titular young female bouncer as it portrays various layers of the profession usually taken up by men.

Expressing her excitement on the poster release, the actress commented: "I'm absolutely thrilled to give the audience such an unusual character play. The film's shoot has been a hilarious experience and 'Babli Bouncer' is a character I have never played before."

She added: "I was really excited to see the first look of the film. Now that Madhur Sir has announced that he is releasing it, I really can't wait to see the reactions of the audience."

The film, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, also stars Abhishek Bajaj Sahil Vaid, Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Shukla in key roles. It will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23.

IANS

#Madhur Bhandarkar #Tamannaah Bhatia