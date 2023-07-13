Tamannaah Bhatia joins John Abraham in 'Vedaa'

Mumbai, July 13
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is on a roll. She has come on board for Nikkhil Advani's next directorial venture 'Vedaa'.
The film already stars John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.
Excited about the film, Tamannaah said, "I've always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in Nikkhil also expressed excitement about having Tamannah on board.
Tamannah Bhatia shared a picture with the team on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
"Tamannaah has always given sensational performances. When I approached her to play this special role, I was delighted that she immediately trusted my vision for this film. My team & I are thrilled to have her with us," he said.
'Vedaa' is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.
In the movie, John will be seen playing a mentor to Sharvari and it promises some exciting action sequences.
John mentioned, "I look forward to giving my all for this project. This riveting story will definitely leave an imprint in your mind as it did for me. I am honoured to play the part and excited for kickstarting this journey." The actors were recently in Rajasthan for the shoot. The film is eyeing a theatrical window in 2024.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely
12 NDRF teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and oth...
Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday
Private establishments will be advised to work from home
Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana
At many places, NGOs, locals and religious bodies have come ...
PM Modi arrives in Paris on official visit to boost strategic ties with France
Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his v...
Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists
HP Govt doing all, but their worry will be that most of them...