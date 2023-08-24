Tamannaah Bhatia on playing Anya in Aakhri Sach

ANI

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming investigative drama series Aakhri Sach.

Helmed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, Aakhri Sach also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

The series will delve into the lives of various characters as Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer, embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

The popular Bollywood actress said, “Women have always been very instinctive. A woman being strong doesn’t make her androgynous. Strength does not take away femininity, it is another asset of femininity. Women have always been very instinctive, that’s an innate nature of women, we always have an intuition for everything. When we can marry our skills with our intuition, there’s nothing more powerful than that and that is what Anya (my character from Aakhri Sach) essentially embodies.” The series is set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from August 25.

