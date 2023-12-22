Tamannaah Bhatia tars in corporate drama 11th Hour

Atrangii OTT will be releasing a corporate drama, titled 11th Hour, starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The series is based on Upendra Namburi’s book 8 Hours, in which the protagonist Aratrika Reddy (Tamannaah Bhatia) faces a multi-layered high-stakes boardroom challenge that unfolds in a single night.

Tamannaah says, “I was thrilled when I first read the script. It’s a refreshing story where a woman finds herself entangled in a high-stakes corporate drama. My character (Aratrika Reddy) is that of a fearless woman who dons multiple hats. She leads a company, takes care of her son, and is a devoted daughter. Shooting for this web series was an incredible experience, and I had the privilege of working with an exceptional team. I can hardly wait for the audience to delve into this edge-of-the-seat thriller.”

11th Hour will be streaming from today.

