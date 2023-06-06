 Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's chemistry sizzles in 'Lust Stories 2' teaser: Watch : The Tribune India

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's chemistry sizzles in 'Lust Stories 2' teaser: Watch

'Lust Stories 2' also stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in a still from 'Lust Stories 2' teaser. Instagram/tamannaahspeaks



ANI

Mumbai, June 6

International Emmy-nominated anthology 'Lust Stories' is back with its second edition. Makers of the series on Tuesday dropped an intriguing teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia treated fans with the teaser video along with a caption, "Love or lust... you decide. #LustStories2. Coming soon, only on @netflix_in!" 

Check it out:

The teaser showcased multiple shades of lust across age groups and class, and their perspective towards the taboo subject.

The video stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra.

Apart from the star cast what caught the attention was the chemistry of Tamannaah and Vijay.

As soon as the teaser was dropped, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Actor Esha Gupta wrote, "Amazing."

One of the users wrote, "Waiting."

"Exciting can't wait," another commented.

For the last few months, the speculation was rife that Vijay and Tamannaah have been dating. They were spotted together on multiple occasions. They reportedly spent the New Year's eve together in Goa. A video went viral in which they could be seen cosying up and hugging each other at a popular restaurant in Goa. Although their faces weren't visible properly, eagle-eyed netizens were convinced that they were the ones present at the restaurant.

Coming back to 'Lust Stories 2', produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, 'Lust Stories 2' is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically.

Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP on bringing to the audiences Lust Stories 2 in a statement said, "We are proud to bring to our audiences the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2. We have seen all our films that we have done with Netflix like Mission Majnu, Lust Stories, Paava Kadhaigal, Raat Akeli Hai and Dhamaka, being recognized and loved by a global audience, making it the ideal platform for Lust Stories 2. Working with Netlfix and Ashi Dua once again on this much loved anthology made the entire process that much better and we can't wait for our audiences to see the film"

Ashi Dua, Founder and CEO of Flying Unicorn Entertainment on coming back with Lust Stories 2 said, "After the resounding success of Lust Stories, we are so excited to come back with Lust Stories 2! As we once again collaborate with RSVP and Netflix our goal always is to support unique voices and showcase diverse and new stories with each project. We are extremely excited to be working with such a talented cast and prolific filmmakers like Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, said "The critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories returns with four new, captivating stories from some of the most credible directors in the industry. The first franchise ignited meaningful conversations and the second anthology has even more bold, diverse and progressive stories from different parts of India. Lust Stories 2 showcases filmmaking at its best and we look forward to presenting the new films to our audiences."

The series will be out on Netflix.

