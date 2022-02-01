Tamannaah Bhatia's Kodthe Dance Challenge trends on social media

The recent Kodthe Dance Challenge kick-started by Tamannaah Bhatia has set the internet ablaze!

Sharing her excitement, Tamannaah said, “Kodthe has an upbeat flavour to it, and it can compel anyone to dance. It is incredible to watch these young talents taking up the challenge and recreating the moves. Their energy is infectious, and I am having the best time watching their versions online.”

Released a few days ago, Tamannaah looks ravishing in the Kodthe lyrical video. The full dance video is yet to hit the screens. Meanwhile, Tamannaah has a jam-packed calendar for 2022. Her line-up includes Plan A Plan B and Yaar Dost in Bollywood. In South, she has F3, Bhola Shankar and Gurthundha Seethakalam.—TMS