Tamannaah's new smoking hot video 'Tabahi' with Badshah takes over the Internet

Mumbai, March 8
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's latest music video 'Tabahi' with popular rapper Badshah has taken over the Internet.
Within its four hours of the release, the song has garnered over 358,000 views and still counting.
Speaking about the song, Tamannaah said, "This is the first time I collaborated with Badshah and it was a blast making the video with him! I've been secretly humming this song to myself ever since I first heard it and now, I can finally sing it out loud!" "My favourite part of the song is the hook step - it has me hooked in every way! The video is already pooling in a lot of love all over the country and I'm grateful for all of it!"
On the work front, Tamannaah has multiple releases in the pipeline, the pan-Indian actor has 'Gurthunda Seethakalam', 'F3', 'Bhola Shankar', 'Pan A Plan B', 'Yaar Dost' and 'Babli Bouncer'.
--IANS
