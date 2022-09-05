Tamannnaah Bhatia is here to do some ‘Bouncergiri’, watch her in this funny, action avatar

ANI

New Delhi, September 5

Makers of the upcoming action entertainer film 'Babli Bouncer' unveiled the trailer on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar dropped the trailer, which they captioned, "Asola Fatehpur ki yeh chhori, is here to do some 'Bouncergiri'! Get ready to meet #BabliBouncer, trailer out now! #BabliBouncerOnHotstar streaming from Sept 23 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Helmed by the National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar, 'BabliBouncer' is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from September 23, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In the 2-minute 30-second long trailer, actor Tamannaah Bhatia can be seen in a funny and action avatar, as she is portraying the role of a woman bouncer.

'Babli Bouncer' is touted as a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur. It will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen before avatar, as Babli Bouncer.

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, 'Babli Bouncer' is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah's other film 'Gurtunda Seetakala' is also slated to hit the theatres on the same day, September 23, 2022. Helmed by Nagashekhar, the film is a romantic drama which also stars south actor Satya Dev in a prominent role.

