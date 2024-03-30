Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack in Chennai at 48

Chandigarh, March 30
Tamil actor Daniel Balaji passed away after suffering a heart attack on Friday. He was 48.
He was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last.
#DanielBalaji (48) a fine actor passed away late night due to a cardiac arrest. Who can forget his voice and performance as the antagonist in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, Polladhavan? #RIPDanielBalaji pic.twitter.com/idD7E40qlY— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 30, 2024
One of the greatest villains of Tamil Cinema and one of the finest actors of Indian Cinema #DanielBalaji is no longer with us. ??— Sarthak ?? (@Thunder_Salman) March 30, 2024
Rest In Peace Sir ?? #RIPDanielBalaji pic.twitter.com/vAN8qiepaH
Born in December 1975, Daniel Balaji began his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's incomplete 'Marudhunayagam'. He made his acting debut on TV with a Tamil show, 'Chithi', in which he played the role of Daniel. His first film in Tamil was 'April Maadhathil', followed by a role in 'Kaadhal Kondein'.
Apart from Tamil, he has also acted in Malayalam and Kannada films. Daniel was praised for his performances in films like 'Vettaiyadu Vilayadu', 'Vada Chennai', and 'Polladhavan'. He also acted as one of the villains in the Telugu film 'Chirutha'.
Balaji made his debut in Malayalam cinema through 'Black'. Later, he was seen in 'Bhagavan' also starring Mohanlal and Mammootty's action flick 'Daddy Cool'. In 2023, the actor became part of the Tamil action-drama film 'Ariyavan'.
The Tamil film industry is shocked by the news of his demise and is expected to pay their last respects to him today.
With ANI inputs
