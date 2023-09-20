Tamil actor Vijay Antony's daughter dies by suicide

Meera Antony, the daughter of Tamil actor-composer Vijay Antony, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday at her home in Chennai. She was reportedly 16. Meera was a Class 12 student of a private school in Chennai.
According to reports, Meera, who was under stress and was getting treatment for the same. She was found hanging at her residence at around 3.00 am by the house help. The shocked family rushed her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.
