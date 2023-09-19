Tamil actor Vijay Antony's daughter found hanging at residence in Tamil Nadu, police suspect suicide

Chennai, September 19
The teenaged daughter of popular actor and music director Vijay Antony died on Tuesday allegedly by suicide at her residence here, said police.
The 16-year-old was found hanging in her Teynampet residence in the wee hours and was rushed to a city hospital where she was declared brought dead.
She was a student of Class 12 at a private school here.
A case of unnatural death was registered, and investigation is on, they said.
Reacting to her demise, veteran actor R Sarathkumar said, “The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imagination. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima.”
Posting his condolence message in the social media platform X, he said, “Vijay I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear the unfathomable loss.”
The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of Meera, the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imaginations. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima.— R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) September 19, 2023
Vijay I hope the almighty gives strength to… pic.twitter.com/zzcgW3ag8w
Film maker Venkat Prabhu in a post on X said, “Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Sir and family.”
Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Saar and family 🙏🏽 RIP Meera— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) September 19, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...