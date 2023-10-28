Tamil debut

ANI

Actor Vijay Varma is excited about his first Tamil film Suriya 43, starring Suriya Sivakumar and Dulquer Salmaan. Taking to Instagram, Vijay announced, “My first Tamil film… I couldn’t have asked for a better team. So excited. Here we go. Happy to be a part of #Suriya43 alongside such talented people. Let’s make it epic.”

As soon as he posted about his upcoming project, the actor’s fans and industry members chimed in the comments’ section. One of the users wrote, “Welcome to Tamil cinema industry.”

Another user commented, “Wow this is the best news. You, Suriya and Dulquer, my God. Can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, Suriya Sivakumar on Thursday announced his next project, Suriya 43, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh. Suriya took to X and wrote, “Dear allm we are excited…!”

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma was last seen in the movie Jaane Jaan which has received a positive response. It starred Kareena Kapoor. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. Vijay Varma will be next seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and the much-awaited Mirzapur 3.

#Dulquer Salmaan #Instagram