Tanisha returns to work after recovering from head injury

Lag Ja Gale actress Tanisha Mehta shared her experience of getting injured on the sets. She suffered from a head injury and expressed her gratitude to her co-actors for their entire support.

She said, “I was really missing all the fun when I was in the hospital due to the minor head injury. Every day someone from the team would come to see me and drop off flowers and fruits, just to wish me a speedy recovery, for which I am very grateful.” The Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein actress, who is seen playing the role of Ishani on the show, said that the recovery phase was not that easy but she managed to deal with it because of the prayers of her loved ones and fans. However, she is now all set to entertain the audience and started shooting for upcoming episodes.—IANS