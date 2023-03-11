Tanisha returns to work after recovering from head injury

Lag Ja Gale actress Tanisha Mehta shared her experience of getting injured on the sets. She suffered from a head injury and expressed her gratitude to her co-actors for their entire support.
She said, “I was really missing all the fun when I was in the hospital due to the minor head injury. Every day someone from the team would come to see me and drop off flowers and fruits, just to wish me a speedy recovery, for which I am very grateful.” The Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein actress, who is seen playing the role of Ishani on the show, said that the recovery phase was not that easy but she managed to deal with it because of the prayers of her loved ones and fans. However, she is now all set to entertain the audience and started shooting for upcoming episodes.—IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese resolve to work together to combat terrorism
Ways to deal with global terrorism figured prominently durin...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
3 held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi
The video showed a group of men smearing colour on a foreign...
You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia
The CBI arrested the AAP leader on February 26 in connection...