Tanishk Bagchi is the MTV Beats Artist of the Month

Known for his compositions such as Bolna, Ve Maahi, Tera Junoon and more, the music producer, composer, singer and lyricist Tanishk Bagchi has been awarded Artist of the Month by MTV Beats. He started with Meherbani as a music producer alongside Aditya Dev and has come a long way with hits such as Tip Tip, Raataan Lambiyan and Rabba Janda.

Talking about his new song Taare, Tanishk says, “This song is close to my heart as it is one of my first compositions in Hindi. It is a passion project, and I feel proud about the positive response. My family is full of musicians, so I thought music was easy. However, the first time I played the piano, I realised it needed hard work. I grew in the industry because of hard work and patience.”