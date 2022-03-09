'Tanu Weds Manu' part 3 to be out soon, but who is the actor Kangana Ranaut will pair with this time?

Chandigrah, March 9
Both parts of Tanu Weds Manu movies were loved and it got much applaud by the audience.
Now, the good news is that the film would be coming back with its third part.
In the earlier two movies, Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan had worked together and their performance and chemistry were loved in the movie.
However, this time, R Madhavan might be replaced by Zeeshan Ayyub.
The actor had played the role of Advocate Arun aka Chintu Kumar Singh in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.
Talking to BollywoodLife.com, he said that the film’s writer Himanshu Sharma is considering making his and Kangana’s characters the focus of the third film.
However, he also told the publication that there has been no serious development on this front.
Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is all set to release her maiden production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles.
Some time back, while defending the choice of pairing a 20-year-old with a 47-year-old, she had drawn an example of her painting with R Madhavan in Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel. She said that it was their pairing and the understanding between the two actors that ensured the chemistry.
Kangana is currently hosting the reality show Lock Upp.
