Tanvi Malhara talks about her role in Savdhaan India Apni Khaki

Tanvi Malhara, the former Miss India Multinational, is captivating audiences on Star Bharat’s Savdhaan India Apni Khaki with her portrayal of Pragati Deshmukh, a determined and fierce sub-inspector.

Tanvi shared, “When I auditioned for the role, portraying a tough, no-nonsense cop seemed like a far from my expectations. However, my passion for acting outweighed any doubts.” Embracing Pragati’s strength meant confronting her own vulnerabilities. “There were moments when I struggled to embody Pragati’s unwavering resolve. I found myself tearing up during intense scenes. But with perseverance, I stepped into her shoes,” she added.

Tanvi underscored the importance of pursuing dreams relentlessly. “I’ve always aspired to be an actor, despite the obstacles. Similarly, Pragati never shies away from challenges, and that resilience resonates with me. I used to rely on others, particularly men, to make decisions for me. But now, I understand the power of making my own choices and facing the consequences head-on. It’s liberating and empowering to take control of your life and chase your dreams without regrets,” she said.

#Bharat