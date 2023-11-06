Tara Sutaria feels a real connect with 'Apurva'

ANI

Mumbai, November 6

Actor Tara Sutaria is set to play a unique role in her upcoming movie 'Apurva,' which will be a refreshing contrast from her gorgeous performances.

Speaking about her belief in the role in 'Apurva,' Tara said in a statement, "It's crucial to genuinely believe in what you're doing, and I have a deep conviction in our film 'Apurva' ever since I met Nikhil sir and Murad Khetani sir during the narration. Apurva, truly reflects who I am in reality, despite the perception of me that's shaped by my roles in other films. I hope people can see what I genuinely believe in."

'Apurva,' set in one of India's most dangerous regions, Chambal, is the story of an ordinary girl who faces enormous odds and would go to any length to survive and live. To fit the role, Tara underwent a radical makeover. The actor refused to take a shower in order to completely embody the aspects of her character in 'Apurva.' The actor earlier said, "I am proudest of APURVA because I filmed every shot in the film myself. No excuses. I've never felt more strength and power than when we filmed.. ( @nix_bhat I owe a great deal to you for this, sir. ) I recall not showering for over a week mid-schedule so that I looked and felt as awful as I was meant to, I rolled in mud and ash (this was honestly fun) and my hair wasn't brushed for weeks on end! Here's a little peek into how I looked when we shot the poster. Thank you all for SO much love. We as a team are overwhelmed. @avigowariker, thank you for all your help throughout the day."

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, 'Apurva' also stars Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dhairya Karwa.

Star Studios presents APURVA, a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production, is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani.

'Apurva' will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15.

