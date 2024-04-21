Tara Sutaria says she feels ‘cheeky’ as she drops her new picture

Mumbai, April 21
Tara Sutaria, who marked her Bollywood debut with ‘Student of the Year 2’, dropped a mesmerising picture of herself, leaving fans in awe of her beauty.
View this post on Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Tara shared an unseen close-up picture of herself adorned in a black ensemble.
Donning a glossy makeup look and fringe hairstyle, she gazes directly into the camera lens.
The snap is captioned, ‘cheeky’.
Fans showered praises in the comments section, with one admirer remarking, ‘So cute’, while another said, ‘stunning’.
On the professional front, Tara was last seen in the 2023 survival thriller ‘Apurva’, alongside Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.
Previously, she has appeared in films like ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Tadap’, and ‘Heropanti 2’.
