Tara Sutaria shares 'A whole new world' for Guy Ritchie’s 'Aladdin', fans are impressed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 6

Tara Sutaria has won the hearts of netizens with her latest Instagram post. The actor showcased her singing skills and her voice is winning praise from industry friends and fans alike.

Tara posted a video where she is seen singing ‘A whole new world’ from Disney film 'Aladdin'. The actress had auditioned for the part of Jasmine in Disney’s live action film 'Aladdin' before she made her Hindi debut.

In the caption she wrote, “Found a video of me singing A Whole New World for Disney's live action version of Aladdin! I was selected for the role of Princess Jasmine (along with beautiful Naomi Scott who played her eventually) and rehearsed for the songs and scenes for a few months in London with the wonderful Disney team and the enormously funny Guy Ritchie who directed the picture.

This was just a year prior to my first Hindi film's release!”

Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Arman Malik to Lisa Laydon to Kishu Shroff all praised Tara on her singing ability in the comments section along with many other fans and impressed netizens. Armaan Malik said, “People need to know more about Tara - the singer!”, while Lisa Haydon wrote, “You suit this so much beautiful voice”, whereas Kishu Shroff said, “A real life Princess."

Tara Sutaria started her journey with Disney, becoming its ambassador in India.

From dancing to singing to acting to cooking, the actor loves to surprise her fans on social media with her videos showcases her many talents.

On the work front, Tara is all set to be seen in her solo lead thriller, 'Apurva'.

#Instagram