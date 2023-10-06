 Tara Sutaria shares 'A whole new world' for Guy Ritchie’s 'Aladdin', fans are impressed : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Tara Sutaria shares 'A whole new world' for Guy Ritchie’s 'Aladdin', fans are impressed

Tara Sutaria shares 'A whole new world' for Guy Ritchie’s 'Aladdin', fans are impressed

Tara Sutaria fans say she has 'angel voice'

Tara Sutaria shares 'A whole new world' for Guy Ritchie’s 'Aladdin', fans are impressed

Tara Sutaria shares a new video showcasing her singing talent. Instagram/tarasutaria



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 6

Tara Sutaria has won the hearts of netizens with her latest Instagram post. The actor showcased her singing skills and her voice is winning praise from industry friends and fans alike.

Tara posted a video where she is seen singing ‘A whole new world’ from Disney film 'Aladdin'. The actress had auditioned for the part of Jasmine in Disney’s live action film 'Aladdin' before she made her Hindi debut.

In the caption she wrote, “Found a video of me singing A Whole New World for Disney's live action version of Aladdin! I was selected for the role of Princess Jasmine (along with beautiful Naomi Scott who played her eventually) and rehearsed for the songs and scenes for a few months in London with the wonderful Disney team and the enormously funny Guy Ritchie who directed the picture.

This was just a year prior to my first Hindi film's release!”

Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Arman Malik to Lisa Laydon to Kishu Shroff all praised Tara on her singing ability in the comments section along with many other fans and impressed netizens. Armaan Malik said, “People need to know more about Tara - the singer!”, while Lisa Haydon wrote, “You suit this so much beautiful voice”, whereas Kishu Shroff said, “A real life Princess."

Tara Sutaria started her journey with Disney, becoming its ambassador in India.

From dancing to singing to acting to cooking, the actor loves to surprise her fans on social media with her videos showcases her many talents.

On the work front, Tara is all set to be seen in her solo lead thriller, 'Apurva'.

#Instagram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

2
India

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

3
Entertainment

Bobby Deol celebrates nephew Rajveer's Bollywood debut in 'Dono': A special day of dreams and family legacy

4
India

Delhi excise policy scam: 'Where is money trail?' Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

5
Punjab

Punjab Governor seeks detailed report from CM Bhagwant Mann on Tarn Taran ‘illegal’ mining incident

6
India

India insists Canada must reduce its diplomatic staff

7
World Cup 2023 world cup 2023

World Cup opener: Centurions Rachin Ravindra, Conway produce New Zealand’s version of ‘Bazball’ to stun champions England

8
India

US envoy to India Eric Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

10
India

Jumla Boy vs Ravan: BJP, Congress engage in poster war on social media

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

Top News

Iran's Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Mohammadi has campaigned for women's rights and abolition of...

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

The FIR has been filed under anti-terror law UAPA

Supreme Court refuses to restrain Bihar Government from acting upon caste survey data

Supreme Court refuses to restrain Bihar Government from acting upon caste survey data

Issues notice to Nitish Kumar-led government on petitions ch...

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

The news comes amid claims by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minis...

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

The cause of fire yet to be ascertained


Cities

View All

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar MC divides city in 20 sectors to improve civic amenities

Illegal mining: Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA's kin Nishan Singh granted bail

UK, Malaysia-based accomplices of three drug peddlers identified

Security guards deployed, CCTV cameras installed at govt schools

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

20 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 3.81 crore in France

Chandigarh: Contractor, tenant held for Sector 33 market mishap, released on bail

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

Close call, Amarjit Singh Naura wins by eight votes, elected PUTA chief

False cases being slapped to weaken Opposition, atmosphere of fear created: Arvind Kejriwal

False cases being slapped to weaken Opposition, atmosphere of fear created: Arvind Kejriwal

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

NewsClick row: Delhi High Court agrees to hear plea against arrest of Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty

Delhi liquor scam: ED summons 2 associates of Sanjay Singh for questioning

Delhi excise policy scam: 'Where is money trail?' Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Minister Kataruchak takes stock of paddy procurement at Phillaur

Two bikers killed in road mishaps

Minor dispute between 2 students turns violent

DC inspects Aam Aadmi Clinics, OOAT centre

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Four booked for assaulting ASI, wife

GLADA demolishes five illegal colonies

Ex-bank manager booked for Rs 16.43-L ‘fraud’

2 nabbed in financier murder case

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Armoured Division showcases fire power

College holds lecture on waste management

Punjabi University gets sanitary pad incinerators

PSPCL lift trophy at national tug of war championship