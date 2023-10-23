Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Apurva' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from Nov 15

Mumbai, October 23
Thriller movie ‘Apurva’, starring Tara Sutaria, will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15.
The upcoming film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat of ‘Kill’ fame and produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.
Set in Chambal, ‘Apurva’ is billed as the story of an ordinary woman who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live, the makers said in a press release.
Sutaria, known for films such as ‘Student of the Year 2’ and ‘Marjaavaan’, said she is looking forward to the release of her film on Disney+ Hotstar.
"This is a powerful and thrilling story of an ordinary girl whose inner strength, intelligence, wit and courage shape a journey that will keep one at the edge of their seat.
"It's the role of a lifetime for me and I am eagerly awaiting audiences to see my transformation in 'Apurva' as we launch our trailer very soon!" the actor said in a statement.
‘Apurva’ also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war
Say ‘US has the right to self-defence, won’t hesitate to tak...
Head constable beaten to death in Punjab's Barnala
Is beaten up allegedly by 4 drunk kabaddi players
Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York
Jasmer Singh is attacked by 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin aft...
Saddened and disturbed by recent hate crimes against Sikhs, says Indian-origin US mayor
Mayor Ravi S Bhalla’s statement comes days after he opens up...
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, his deputy indicted by court in official secrets acts case: Geo TV
It is another blow for the ex-premier currently being held i...