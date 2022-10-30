Tara Sutaria starts shooting for her upcoming thriller ‘Apurva’

PTI

Mumbai, October 30

Actor Tara Sutaria's upcoming thriller movie ‘Apurva’ has started production, Star Studios announced on Instagram on Sunday.

"Lights.. Camera.. Action Day 1 #Apurva," Star Studios captioned the post along with a photo of a clapperboard.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will present the story of a woman, “who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death”.

‘Apurva’, which was announced in July, is produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani.

Sutaria was most recently seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’.

