‘Tasalli Se’ is set to release on Amazon miniTV today

Amazon miniTV has announced the premiere of their short film Tasalli Se. Releasing today (May 17), the film is directed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by Yuvaa Originals. The heartwarming tale features Nakuul Mehta and Naveen Kasturia in the lead roles. The story revolves around two friends, Somesh (Nakuul Mehta) and Ranjan (Naveen Kasturia), who had a spat on social media but reconcile after 12 long years.

Sincere and relatable, the short film showcases the manner in which the strongest of bonds can be rocked due to misunderstandings but can be mended with trust and loyalty.

Shares Nikhil Taneja of Yuvaa Originals, “In a world where we are quick to judge each other over our social media opinions, Sajal Kumar has written and Tarun Dudeja has directed a story that shows what we may lose out on if we don’t focus on what’s important—love and friendship. We hope that Tasalli Se will compel the audiences to make a call to their long-lost friends.”