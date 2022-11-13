Taylor Lautner, Tay Dome are now man and wife; proposal video inside

Los Angeles, November 13

Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner, who is best known for playing the shapeshifter Jacob Black in 'The Twilight Saga' film series, has tied the knot with his girlfriend Tay Dome.

The two had been dating for close to four years, reports US Weekly.

The pair married one year after getting engaged, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. They said "I do" in front of about 100 guests at Epoch Estate Wines in California. The 'Twilight' star proposed to Dome in November 2021 after three years of dating.

Lautner shared that his now-wife wanted a simple proposal and told him to "do it in the kitchen." The Michigan native listened to her request, "but did it big in the kitchen," he told 'Access Hollywood' in January.

This video shows how Taylor prepared for the big occasion and then proposed to his love Tay:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

According to US Weekly, the room was surrounded with candles and roses, with a neon sign that spelled out "Lautner" in the background– creating the perfect moment for the longtime couple.

Here's a glimpse of their engagement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

"When she came home at the end of the day, after a long day of work, she walked into that," Lautner continued at the time. "It was a lovely surprise."

The duo often share their relationship and affection for one another on social media.

IANS

#Tay Dome #Taylor Lautner