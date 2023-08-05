Taylor Swift adds six more stops for Eras Tour at Canadian PM's request

IANS

North America has not yet seen the last of Taylor Swift as the country-pop singer has added six additional dates to her Eras Tour at the request of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Taking to social media, the singer wrote: “Turns out it’s not the end of an era, Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming back to you in 2024 with @graceieabrams.”

As such, the Eras Tour will also embark to Canada and hit its concluding dates in November 2024 with six shows in Toronto and Ontario at the Rogers Centre. However, Swift did not say these were the final dates of the tour, leaving the door open for possibly still more additions to the tour.

Swift is currently scheduled to do a concert in Los Angeles on August 9, following which she will embark to Latin America, hitting territories such as Mexico and Brazil among others. From there on the singer will depart to Asia for her gig in Japan, South Korea and Singapore, among other territories. After that she will go to Australia before hitting Europe and then return to North America.

#Canada #Justin Trudeau #Social Media #United States of America USA