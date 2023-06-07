Taylor Swift and Matty Healy reportedly break up

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have called it quits after fueling romance rumours for about a month.
Tayler and Healy have been linked since early May and have been spotted in public together several times.
“She had fun with him, but it was always casual,” says a source. “They are no longer romantically involved.” Healy was also seen at all six of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia, along with Swift’s father Scott and friends like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid.
