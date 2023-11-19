 Taylor Swift cancels second show in Brazil after fan dies, many faint from heat : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Taylor Swift cancels second show in Brazil after fan dies, many faint from heat

Taylor Swift cancels second show in Brazil after fan dies, many faint from heat

Ana Clara Benevides, 23, is said to have fainted ahead of her heart attack death on Friday

Taylor Swift cancels second show in Brazil after fan dies, many faint from heat

Taylor Swift calls off her second 'Eras Tour' concert. Instagram/swifttitude



IANS

Los Angeles, November 19

Singer Taylor Swift called off her second 'Eras Tour' concert in Brazil in the wake of a fan's death amid sweltering temperatures in the country.

The singer's decision to scrap the show on November 18 came hours after she opened up about her heartbreak over the passing of Ana Clara Benevides, 23, who is said to have fainted ahead of her heart attack death on Friday, November 17 while she was in the front row of the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro in temperatures of 60 degrees Celsius to see Swift perform.

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew always has to come first," Taylor said in her announcement she was cancelling her gig, reports aceshowbiz.com.

It's unclear when the concert will take place as no more information was given. Hours earlier, Taylor used another Instagram Story to tell fans she was "overwhelmed" by grief over Ana's shock death.

She said about the tragedy in a letter posted to her Instagram Stories: "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this."

Swift added she has "very little information" about the fan's death "other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

She said: "I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it."

"I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

Ana detailed the moments leading up to her death on social media, and showed how she waited hours to get into Estadio Nilton Santos. One video showed the temperature was 35C - about 95F - outside the stadium.

Swift halted her show several times to ask for water on behalf of her fans, who were chanting for refreshments at one point.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Hours after Wildflower Hall takeover by Himachal Pradesh, High Court orders stay

2
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

3
Comment

Cecil, where it all began

4
Punjab

Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnapped, shot at

5
Haryana

Haryana Education Department team finds charges against Jind school principal 'true'

6
World Cup 2023 India vs Australia

ICC World Cup final: India score 240 runs against Australia

7
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 5 options on table, work stopped to save lives, says govt

8
World Cup 2023 World Cup Final

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

9
Punjab

3 of Goldy Brar-Saba USA gang held; provided arms to shooters

10
Himachal

Himachal Govt to cancel allotment of 780 MW SJVN hydel project over tardy work

Don't Miss

View All
Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Top News

India 240 all out against Australia in World Cup final

ICC World Cup Final: Travis Head hits century, builds partnership with Labuschagne after Australia lose 3 wickets in 241-run chase

Skipper Rohit Sharma provided India a flying start with a 31...

Prized possession for Virat Kohli: Tendulkar gifts him iconic No. 10 jersey

Prized possession for Virat Kohli: Tendulkar gifts him iconic No. 10 jersey

Kohli had broken Tendulkar's record for most one-day centuri...

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: BRO making road to top of hill to start vertical drilling

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: BRO making road to top of hill to start vertical drilling

A five-plan strategy has been devised to rescue 41 workers

ICC World Cup: India-Australia final interrupted by pitch invader

ICC World Cup final: Pro-Palestine fan breaches security to reach Virat Kohli

The man identified as Wayne Johnson was arrested and taken t...

Kapil Dev says wasn’t invited for World Cup final, so did not go there

Kapil Dev says wasn’t invited for World Cup final, so did not go there

Kapil, who led India to their maiden ODI World Cup title in ...


Cities

View All

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Amritsar district just three cases short of breaching last year’s farm fire tally

Air India Express starts direct flights connecting Amritsar and Hyderabad

Firing at BJP leader’s house in Bhoian village

Pen-down strike brings work at govt offices to grinding halt

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Chandigarh autorickshaw driver declare free rides to people for 5 days if India wins World Cup final against Australia

Chandigarh starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

With cricket & cuisine, Chandigarh hoteliers set to cash in on World Cup final

Viral videos: DMRC Chief appeals people not to engage in objectionable activities in Delhi Metro

Viral videos: DMRC Chief appeals people not to engage in objectionable activities in Delhi Metro

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air pollution levels in Delhi down but need to remain vigilant: Gopal Rai

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Sealed paneer goes missing, food safety official, shop owner booked

Night shelters in district to save homeless from cold

Punjabi University eves win yoga meet

Experts dwell on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code