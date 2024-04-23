Taylor Swift celebrates success of her 11th studio album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

ANI

Famous singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has all the reasons to celebrate and expressed her excitement over the success of her new album. Taking to Instagram, the Fortnight singer, shared some positive reviews of The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift first reposted Rolling Stone’s review, titled, Come for the Torture, Stay for the Poetry with an Instant Classic stamp added. In response, she quoted a line from the title track of TTPD, “And that’s the closest I’ve come to my heart exploding.” The singer then re-shared a five-star review of TTPD from a UK newspaper and quoted her song The Alchemy by writing, “These chemicals hit me like whiiiiite wiiiiine.” Swift released her 11th studio album TTPD on April 19 in a surprise double album drop with 31 tracks listed on the project.

Taylor, who is dating NFL star Travis Kelce, has much to celebrate following the album’s release, after breaking multiple Spotify records with the project.

On the day of the album’s release, Spotify shared that Swift had become the most streamed artiste in one day and she was an artiste with the most streamed album in one day with her new album, achieving over 300 million streams!

On April 20, Spotify also announced that Swift’s single Fortnight, featuring Post Malone from the new album was the most-streamed song in a single day in the streaming platform’s history.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram