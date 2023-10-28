Taylor Swift enters billionaire club with several historic achievements

IANS

Riding on the wave of success, country-pop singer Taylor Swift’s annual income has crossed over $1 billion, putting her into the billionaires’ club.

The singer’s Eras Tour has proven to be one of the most successful musical tours ever, generating millions, while her re-recorded versions of her previous albums Speak Now and 1989, both being titled (Taylor’s version), were also a hit.

In addition, the singer had already gained over a billion streams on Spotify, making her one of the ‘most listened to’ artistes ever.

This accomplishment is particularly monumental as Taylor is among the very few who’ve achieved such a milestone ‘through music and performing alone.’According to a Bloomberg report, the singer’s 53 US concerts this year added $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product. The Eras Tour in itself is predicted to gross a staggering income of $4.1 billion.