Taylor Swift 'fills with joy' as she shares release date of her version of 'Speak Now'

Taylor Swift's Speak Now will be out on July 7. ANI file



Los Angeles, May 6

Singer Taylor Swift is all set to come up with re-recorded album 'Speak Now'.

She shared the details during her concert in Nashville, People reported.

Taking the stage alone for her solo songs, Swift, 33, admitted, "There's a different reason that I'm really excited about this part of the set tonight. Because I've been planning something for a while."

She continued, "You know how I love to plan things, and how I love to surprise you with the things I plan. It's my love language with you -- I plot, I scheme, I plan and I get to tell you about it. If you would direct your attention to the back big screen..."

The new cover of Speak Now then appeared, additionally captioned with (Taylor's Version) and the release date -- July 7, 2023.

Upon the announcement at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, the city turned on purple lights on the nearby bridge over the Cumberland River.

"It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk ) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," she wrote on social media following the announcement.

"I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing ... and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I've sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with you on July 7th. Pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com."

In February, Swift embraced all her eras for her Grammys red carpet look. However, she stepped out in a midnight blue two-piece set by Roberto Cavalli, a designer she worked with during her Speak Now era and who also created custom looks for her Eras Tour.

Following the release of music videos in January for her Midnights album, fans also spotted a number of Easter Eggs that pointed to her 2010 album. In one instance in the "Anti-Hero" music video, fans noticed that she included the same guitar she played every night on her Speak Now tour.

