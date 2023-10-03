Taylor Swift goes to enjoy Kansas City Chiefs Game with Sophie Turner

IANS

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is currently enjoying her time off from touring. On Sunday, the popstar went to Kansas City Chiefs’ game with actress Sophie Turner, who is currently undergoing a tumultuous divorce with her estranged partner Joe Jonas.

The popstar, 33 and the actress, 27, were seen in a suite together during the Chiefs’ 23-20 victory over the Jets. They were joined by other celebrities like Blake Lively, Robyn Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Levy and Antoni Porowski.

The two were watching the American football game and had their eyes glued to ace footballer Travis Kelce!