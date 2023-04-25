Taylor Swift opens up on hand injury after fans notice her perform with open wound, 'it was very Mercury in retrograde coded'

ANI
Los Angeles, April 25
Taylor Swift took to Instagram claiming she was "totally fine" after fans noticed the singer performing with an open wound during her show in Houston, Texas recently.
View this post on Instagram
"For those asking how I cut my hand," Swift said in a tweet, "I'm totally fine and it was my fault completely -- tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change -- braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don't worry about me I'm gooooood," she added, blowing fans a kiss emoji.
Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can’t wait for Atlanta ☺️ PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally… pic.twitter.com/j3MK7twzdc— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 24, 2023
Swift has been making the most of her time on tour and ensuring fans that everything is good amid her recent split from Joe Alwyn, 32. While performing in Tampa on April 15, Swift gave a firm thumbs up to a fan holding a sign asking the songstress if she is OK, Page Six reported.
Swift has also been making sure to fit in some quality time with her girl squad in between shows, making public appearances with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters during an outing in New York City on April 20.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express train
Modi flags off the train from the Thiruvananthapuram Central...
Supreme Court issues notice to NCT of Delhi on women wrestlers' petition
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells a Bench led by CJI DY Chan...
India set to surpass China as world's most populous nation this month: UN
India's population is projected to stabilise after the year ...
Protest against sacrilege incident in Punjab's Morinda continues
Police had on Monday arrested Jasvir Singh and booked him fo...
Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places
Raids were held at 10-15 locations linked with the church, i...