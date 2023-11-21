Taylor Swift returned to the Eras Tour stage in Brazil on Sunday after postponing her Saturday show due to the death of a fan in the sweltering heat. The Cruel Summer songstress seemingly acknowledged the death of concert attendee Ana Clara Benevides.
While the singer did not expressly reference Benevides during her performance, fans claimed that her song Bigger Than the Whole Sky was included in memory of the college student. “Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky,” Swift sang while playing the piano.
“I’ve got a lot to live without/I’m never gonna meet/What could’ve been, would’ve been/What should’ve been you.” The pop star’s emotional moment during the rainy concert came after Benevides suffered cardiac arrest at Friday’s show. The college psychology student suffered cardiac arrest a second time en route the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.
