Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner enjoy Kansas City Chiefs Game, pictures go viral

Los Angeles, October 2

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is currently enjoying her time off from touring and caught up on her football teams.

On Sunday, the popstar went to Kansas City Chiefs Game with actress Sophie Turner, who is currently undergoing a tumultuous divorce with her estranged partner Joe Jonas.

The pop star, 33 and the actress, 27, were seen in a suite together during the Chiefs' 23-20 victory over the Jets. They were joined by other celebrities like Blake Lively, Robyn Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Levy and Antoni Porowski.

Check out the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by t | 17 (@reputationcult)

The two were watching the American football game and had their eyes glued to footballer Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J, during the night, People magazine reported.

Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, also was spotted in the suite by NBC cameras smiling with Taylor, who had her arm around Donna.

Football player Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was also seen with Taylorin the suite.

Here are some more pictures from the game:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @popfanssss

The popstar is an avid football fan and frequently has been spotted among the crowd cheering for her favourite teams. She was accompanied by Sophie and Brittany Mahomes in New York City back on September 30.

The group dined at the Italian restaurant Emilio's Ballato and sat in a back room of the restaurant for over four hours, with Brittany staying till 1 a.m. local time, while Taylor left shortly after around 1.30 a.m.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by t | 17 (@reputationcult)

As Sophie is going through her divorce with a custody battle also going on, where Joe had accused her of using her own kids to play the victim card, things haven't been too smooth for the ‘Dark Phoenix' actress.

She has a good relationship with Taylor who had said that the actress is welcome to crash in with her anytime at her abode as her doors are always open for Sophie.

