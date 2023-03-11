Taylor Swift to have US city renamed in her honour

Officials in Glendale, Arizona have confirmed that they will rename the city in singer Taylor Swift’s honour to celebrate the singer kicking off her US tour there later this month.

The singer is kicking off The Eras tour at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium with a pair of shows on March 17 and March 18 before heading to Las Vegas on March 24 and officials have decided to celebrate Taylor by temporarily changing the city’s name.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers is expected to announce the city’s new name on March 13 and it will remain in effect across March 17 and 18 - the days Taylor is performing in Glendale.

