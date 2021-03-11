Team Liger joins DID Super Moms

Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday recently graced the sets of Zee TV’s show DID Super Moms. All the contestants were seen drooling over Vijay Deverakonda! However, Vijay’s revelation about his real-life secret crush on Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree Dassani left everyone surprised. In fact, the two judges couldn’t stop blushing after hearing his honest confession. Vijay said, “I am a huge fan of Urmila ma’am as well as Bhagyashree ma’am and I have seen all of their work to date. Since I was young, I have had a crush on them.”
Vijay also mentioned that he is a fan of Remo D’Souza too. He added, “I am a great fan of Remo sir’s work too, especially of his choreography in Batameez Dil. When I watched the song for the first time, I was like ‘I need to meet the guy who choreographed this song’.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him