Team Liger joins DID Super Moms

Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday recently graced the sets of Zee TV’s show DID Super Moms. All the contestants were seen drooling over Vijay Deverakonda! However, Vijay’s revelation about his real-life secret crush on Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree Dassani left everyone surprised. In fact, the two judges couldn’t stop blushing after hearing his honest confession. Vijay said, “I am a huge fan of Urmila ma’am as well as Bhagyashree ma’am and I have seen all of their work to date. Since I was young, I have had a crush on them.”

Vijay also mentioned that he is a fan of Remo D’Souza too. He added, “I am a great fan of Remo sir’s work too, especially of his choreography in Batameez Dil. When I watched the song for the first time, I was like ‘I need to meet the guy who choreographed this song’.”