Team Major announces the new release date

Chandigarh, February 4

With the easing of restrictions, the makers of 'Major' have announced the new release date for the film. The Adivi Sesh-starrer based on Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit the theatres on May 27.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka of “Goodachari”, the biographical action-drama traces the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who laid his life saving people during the Mumbai 2008 terror attacks.

The 36-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram. He wrote, "This Summer will be massive #MajorTheFilm WORLDWIDE on 27 May, 2022."

Previously slated for release on February 11, the Sony Pictures Films India presentation 'Major' recently postponed the release amid the rising cases of Omicron variant. However, as the cases witness a downfall and the restrictions and lockdown are lifted throughout the nation, the makers took to social media to announce the new release date.

Designed for the big-screen experience, the film has awaited the ideal release to present the audience with the emotionally gripping story enhanced by stunning visuals.

The pan India film offers an insight into Sandeep Unnikrishnan's dedication, courage, sacrifices, and spirit of life.

Earlier this year, the makers released the lyrical versions of the first song of the film in Telugu and Malayalam titled Hrudayama and Pon Malare, respectively, presenting the refreshing chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar.

Celebrating the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, 'Major' traces the varied phases of the beloved martyr's life, sneak peeks of which were witnessed in the teaser that was launched last year.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

