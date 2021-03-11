Team Safed gets clicked at Cannes 2022 red carpet

The cast and crew of the upcoming Bollywood film Safed graced the red carpet of 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The makers will be unveiling the first look of their film at the prestigious event.
Joining the lead actors, Meera Chopra and Abhay Verma and director-writer Sandeep Singh are producer Vinod Bhanushali and co-producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta as the 75th year of Cannes celebrates India as the Country of Honour.
Safed stars actors Meera Chopra and Abhay Verma in the lead while it is written and directed by Sandeep Singh.
The film is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, and is produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Ajay Harinath Singh.—IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel
Petrol in National Capital now costs Rs 96.72/litre and dies...
Being between 'devil and deep sea': Chidambaram on states' situation after excise cut on fuel
Former Finance Minister’s remarks come a day after governmen...
Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack
Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...
Professor arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, Chief Minister
The Professor had also purportedly criticised the National E...
8 killed, 4 seriously injured as SUV rams into stationary trailer in UP's Siddhartha Nagar
Passengers were returning after attending a wedding in Mahla...