Teaser of ‘Pushpa 2’ to be out on Allu Arjun’s birthday

Mumbai, April 2

Allu Arjun’s birthday will be extra special as ‘Pushpa 2’ teaser has been scheduled to be out on April 8.

On Tuesday, the film’s team announced the release date of the teaser and shared a brand new poster.

Allu Arjun wrote on Instagram, ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser out on April 8th, 2024.’

The official handle of the film on X, shared the poster and the caption on it read, ‘He is coming with double the fire. Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser out on April 8th.’

The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Allu received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

