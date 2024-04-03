Teaser of ‘Pushpa 2’ to be out on Allu Arjun’s birthday

Mumbai, April 2
Allu Arjun’s birthday will be extra special as ‘Pushpa 2’ teaser has been scheduled to be out on April 8.
On Tuesday, the film’s team announced the release date of the teaser and shared a brand new poster.
View this post on Instagram
Allu Arjun wrote on Instagram, ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser out on April 8th, 2024.’
The official handle of the film on X, shared the poster and the caption on it read, ‘He is coming with double the fire. Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser out on April 8th.’
View this post on Instagram
The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.
Allu received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Top leadership of the party arrested with an 'aim to finish AAP', says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai
AAP leaders to go on fast against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s...
Kejriwal severely diabetic, has lost 4.5 kg since arrest, says AAP; Tihar Jail Administration denies claim
Delhi CM is under the watch of Tihar jail doctors as his sug...
Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims
Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said that Atishi is bound...
Missing Kerala man found dead mysteriously along with wife, another woman in Arunachal hotel
The hotel staff broke the door to find that all the three gu...
Supreme Court agrees to take up after two weeks PIL on VVPAT cross-verification of votes cast in EVMs
Petitioners have demanded that all VVPATs should be verified...