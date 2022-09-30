Teaser of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' is here to scare you

ANI

Mumbai, September 30

Get ready to witness the elements of the wild jungle with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya'.

On Friday, the makers of 'Bhediya' unveiled the film's teaser that promises goosebumps inducing mystic thriller.

The teaser shows the mystic hills of Arunachal Pradesh, where the film is shot and set, but does not reveal the look or faces of any of the major characters. The brief video also shows a hunt in action as the wolf chases a man through the forest The official trailer is scheduled to launch on the 19th of October, celebrating 10 years of Varun's journey in the industry.

Sharing the teaser's link, Varun took to Instagram and wrote, "Banenge insaan uska naashta!" Bhediya teaser has been trending ever since it was unveiled.

"Good one," Rhea Kapoor commented.

"Wow," Dino Morea wrote.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy film also stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role and is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.The horror-comedy drama 'Bhediya' will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's second collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'.

The film which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

