Teaser of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' is here to scare you

ANI
Mumbai, September 30
Get ready to witness the elements of the wild jungle with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya'.
On Friday, the makers of 'Bhediya' unveiled the film's teaser that promises goosebumps inducing mystic thriller.
The teaser shows the mystic hills of Arunachal Pradesh, where the film is shot and set, but does not reveal the look or faces of any of the major characters. The brief video also shows a hunt in action as the wolf chases a man through the forest The official trailer is scheduled to launch on the 19th of October, celebrating 10 years of Varun's journey in the industry.
Sharing the teaser's link, Varun took to Instagram and wrote, "Banenge insaan uska naashta!" Bhediya teaser has been trending ever since it was unveiled.
"Good one," Rhea Kapoor commented.
"Wow," Dino Morea wrote.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy film also stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role and is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.The horror-comedy drama 'Bhediya' will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's second collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'.
The film which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...