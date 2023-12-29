‘Ted Lasso’ star Hannah Waddingham says Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is one of the most ‘inspiring human beings’

PTI

Tom Cruise has a new fan in Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who says the Hollywood superstar is one of the most ‘inspiring human beings’ she has ever met in her life.

The British actress recently worked with Cruise on the latest chapter of his Mission: Impossible series. Appearing on the Christmas episode of James Martin’s Saturday Morning show, Waddingham said she spent five days with Cruise filming the action tentpole on the USS George HW Bush fighter carrier.

“I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at Tom Cruise now. Having met him and having spent five days intensely...He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him,” the 49-year-old actress said. Waddingham joined the cast for the eighth installment, which was originally designed as the second part to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, in March this year.