Tehseen expecting Baby Poonawala

Former Bigg Boss contestant and analyst Tehseen Poonawalla announced his wife, Monicka Vadera’s pregnancy on social media. The couple is expecting their first child together.

He wrote in the caption, “Our Perfect Trio/ Welcoming Baby Poonawalla This Spring Of 2023.” Many from the industry congratulated the couple including, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vindu Dara Singh and Donal Bisht.