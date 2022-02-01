Tejasswi Prakash crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss this year was high on drama, action and entertainment. The contestants fought tooth and nail to secure their place in the last leg of the show and after weeks of grueling Ticket to Finale tasks, the finalists made their way into the finale.

The grand finale of the reality show took place on Sunday and Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner. While Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra were the first and second runners-up, respectively. Tejasswi took home the trophy and prize money of Rs 40 lakh.

Tejasswi’s journey in BB house was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. Her growing friendship with Karan Kundrra took the shape of love and in no time these two lovebirds were called #Tejran officially. But it was definitely not all smiles for her as the turbulence in her relationship with Karan shattered her emotionally.

Tejasswi locked horns with Shamita Shetty and the two have also gotten into nasty fights targeting each other. However, she never let her focus off the game.

Talking about her victory, Tejasswi said, “When I entered the Bigg Boss house, everything seemed like a dream in the beginning. But as I started to settle in and understand the game, I was completely immersed in it and today when I look back, what an incredible journey it has been.” —TMS