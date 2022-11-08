Tejasswi Prakash feeds boyfriend Karan Kundrra ‘baingan ka bharta’ in car, fans go aww

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 8

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra first met in 2021 on a reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' and fell in love.

The Naagin actress on Sunday took to Instagram stories and shared a video where she is seen feeding homemade ‘baigan ka bharta’ to the actor-boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, leaving fans gushing.

Tejasswi also shared a picture of ‘chapatis’ in a casserole and ‘baingan ka bharta’ in a plastic box. She kept both the boxes on her lap. She also posted a clip of feeding Karan with ‘baingan ka bharta’ while he was driving.

She captioned the story, “When he comes to pick you up with baingan ka bharta (red heart and smiling face with heart eyes emoji)" with a 11:11PM sticker on it. Sharing the video of Karan, she wrote, “And you have to feed him (unamused face emoji) @KKUNDRRA.”

Many fans dropped heart emojis and other said "aww".

Karan recently turned 38 year old and celebrated his birthday with Tejasswi and their family members

