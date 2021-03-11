Tejasswi Prakash rings in birthday with paparazzi and lots of kisses by Karan Kundrra; pics inside

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 10

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash celebrated her birthday today, June 10. The television actress, who has been a favourite among viewers since her exit from the Bigg Boss house, has amassed a huge fan base and gained a lot of popularity. Her social media is a reflection of all the love she has got. There are birthday wishes pouring in for the actress and she has given a glimpse of it on her Instagram Stories.

A screenshot of Tejasswi Prakash's Instagram Stories.

Tejasswi, who is Goa with her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra, began her birthday celebration at midnight with the paparazzi. There are videos from the cake-cutting that are going viral on social media. In a video, we can see Tejasswi thanking the camerapersons who were present on the occasion, then she cut cake with them and right by her side is the love of her life Karan Kundraa, showering her with kisses and hugs.

The video is winning everyone’s hearts. Its comment section is flooded with birthday wishes for Tejasswi.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Tejasswi’s fans have been excited about her birthday from days now. Almost a week back, some of her fans reached the sets of Naagin 6 with cake and gifts for her. The video was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, which shows Tejasswi getting a gift hamper from her fans that had a cake, a chocolate box and a mug. There’s also a clip of the actress cutting the cake with her fans.

Meanwhile, workwise, Tejasswi is busy with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. She will soon be seen on Dance Deewane Juniors episode, the reality show being hosted by her boyfriend Karan Kunddra. There has been news about Tejasswi getting her Bollywood break.

Tejasswi will soon be seen on the big screen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The news portal also reported that the Naagin 6 actress has already auditioned for the role and is most likely to be finalised.

