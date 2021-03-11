Tejasswi Prakash surprises Karan Kundrra, goes down on one knee; watch this Dance Deewane Juniors video to know Karan’s answer

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have left their fans wondering what’s next

Tejasswi Prakash joins Karan Kundrra as host on Dance Deewane Juniors. Instagram/ colorstv

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 7

Television’s current favourite couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is making headlines again. Their love story has made a special place in the hearts of their fans, so whenever they are spotted together, their fans go wow! Here’s another occasion where we will see them together again. Karan Kundrra, who is currently hosting Dance Deewane Junior, will get the company of his beau Tejasswi Prakash as she will soon be joining him as a co-host on the dance reality show.

In its latest promo, Dance Deewane Juniors has given us a glimpse of the magic this duo is ready to create on its upcoming weekend episode. In the promo, which is going viral on social media, we see Tejasswi entering the stage to a romantic song. Looking like an agel, she sends flying kisses to Karan, who can be seen getting all emotional. He then joins her on the stage. Next thing we know, she takes Karan by surprise when she goes down on her knees and proposes to him with a red rose. Karan then hugs is ladylove and kisses her. He says, “Jabse Tejasswi mere life mein aaye hai, tabse mere life badal gaye hai.”

This display of love and affection for each other has left TejRan fans into a tizzy. They have expressed their joy for the couple with some kind words as they shared the promo on their social media. From admiring the proposal to appreciating their journey, there’s a lot that is being spoken about on Twitter about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra.

Check it out:

Recently, Colors TV also dropped a promo in which Tejasswi Prakash announced that she will be joining Dance Deewane Junior in the coming weekend.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Tejasswi and Karan met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. They did have some differences during the initial stage of their relationship on the show, but the two have stood strong by each other. Their love story has been a favourite on social media.

On the work front, Tejaaswi is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 and Karan Kundrra is busy hosting Dance Deewane Junior. Recently, Tejasswi had also joined Karan Kundrra in Lock Upp for one of the episodes during the finale week. While Karan was the jailor on Kangana Ranaut’s show, Tejasswi appeared as the warden.

#karan kundra #tejasswi prakash

Tribune Shorts


