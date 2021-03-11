Tejasswi Prakash to make her Bollywood debut with Dream Girl 2

Tejasswi Prakash is winning hearts with her performance in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin. Now, fans of the actress are in for another treat as she will make her big Bollywood debut. Reportedly, the actress will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. As per latest developments, she has auditioned for the role and the makers are impressed with the Bigg Boss 15 winner.
A source close to the development says, “Tejasswi was offered the next installment of Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS. However, she wasn’t keen on doing that, given its contentious genre. She is currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She has auditioned for it, and the makers are yet to finalise it. However, she is most likely to bag the project. The movie is likely to go on the floors in August this year. Initially, it was supposed to go on the floors in June, however, since the movie is being shot in North India, it gets messy amid the rains. The pre-production may begin from June.”
