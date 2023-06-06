Television actor Vivian Dsena talks to us about his journey, shows and more

How has been your journey in the industry so far?

I am content and happy with where I am now. I believe that everything is written and destined for you before you are even born, and no matter how hard you try, you will eventually reach where the Almighty has written for you. So, I don’t bother myself with ‘What If’?

What made you say yes to Udaariyaan?

When I heard the narration for the character, Sartaj, I was intrigued. I found many common points between me and Sartaj, so I was able to connect with him easily. He is a straightforward person, who believes that relationships are all about ‘give and take’. With time and some bitter experiences, Sartaj has become cynical. And of course, when Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who are two of my oldest friends, asked me to join their show, I instantly said yes.

How does this role compare to other roles that you have done?

Every role I play, I make sure I don’t repeat myself. So far, all I can say is that my fans will be getting a completely new shade of what I have portrayed before. The character just entered, so there are still a lot of layers to unfold with time.

How do you approach a new character?

I sit on my terrace with coffee in complete silence and I start visualising the character. His look, his attitude, his way of talking, his walk, and how his brain functions as well—I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor.

How did getting married and becoming a father recently change you?

My wife has been standing behind me as a solid pillar. And I believe being a father has given me a lot of sanity and stability as well. I feel truly blessed. God has been very kind to me.

What is the best thing about being a dad?

I wake up to a little hand holding my hand and a smiling face that knows nothing but pure love. I feel over the moon when I hold my baby in my arms. It is an overwhelming feeling that I can’t explain in words.

What is the plan for future?

As I have always said, films were never my cup of coffee, but I would definitely love to experience the OTT platform.

Are there any specific people that you would look forward to working with?

If I ever get a chance to repeat the working experience, I would definitely love to work with Rubina Dilaik.

Any messages for your fans?

I owe it all to them; they have been doing a marvellous job, be it with the trends, the edits, and more. I can’t thank them enough for all the unconditional love and support they have been showering me with, but I hope I always meet their expectations. I love you guys! God bless!