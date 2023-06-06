 Television actor Vivian Dsena talks to us about his journey, shows and more : The Tribune India

Television actor Vivian Dsena talks to us about his journey, shows and more

Television actor Vivian Dsena talks to us about his journey, shows and more


How has been your journey in the industry so far?

I am content and happy with where I am now. I believe that everything is written and destined for you before you are even born, and no matter how hard you try, you will eventually reach where the Almighty has written for you. So, I don’t bother myself with ‘What If’?

What made you say yes to Udaariyaan?

When I heard the narration for the character, Sartaj, I was intrigued. I found many common points between me and Sartaj, so I was able to connect with him easily. He is a straightforward person, who believes that relationships are all about ‘give and take’. With time and some bitter experiences, Sartaj has become cynical. And of course, when Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who are two of my oldest friends, asked me to join their show, I instantly said yes.

How does this role compare to other roles that you have done?

Every role I play, I make sure I don’t repeat myself. So far, all I can say is that my fans will be getting a completely new shade of what I have portrayed before. The character just entered, so there are still a lot of layers to unfold with time.

How do you approach a new character?

I sit on my terrace with coffee in complete silence and I start visualising the character. His look, his attitude, his way of talking, his walk, and how his brain functions as well—I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor.

How did getting married and becoming a father recently change you?

My wife has been standing behind me as a solid pillar. And I believe being a father has given me a lot of sanity and stability as well. I feel truly blessed. God has been very kind to me.

What is the best thing about being a dad?

I wake up to a little hand holding my hand and a smiling face that knows nothing but pure love. I feel over the moon when I hold my baby in my arms. It is an overwhelming feeling that I can’t explain in words.

What is the plan for future?

As I have always said, films were never my cup of coffee, but I would definitely love to experience the OTT platform.

Are there any specific people that you would look forward to working with?

If I ever get a chance to repeat the working experience, I would definitely love to work with Rubina Dilaik.

Any messages for your fans?

I owe it all to them; they have been doing a marvellous job, be it with the trends, the edits, and more. I can’t thank them enough for all the unconditional love and support they have been showering me with, but I hope I always meet their expectations. I love you guys! God bless!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

2
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh's escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

3
Haryana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

4
Chandigarh

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

5
Punjab

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests' earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

6
Punjab

Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti

7
Nation

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

8
Haryana

2 sons of DIG among 4 arrested for creating ruckus after being refused liquor at shop in Gurugram

9
Punjab

AAP Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Tong injured in road accident; elderly man dies

10
Nation

Abhishek Banerjee's wife, kids stopped at Kolkata airport from boarding Dubai flight

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB

Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB

Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is ...

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakista...

Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278; 101 bodies yet to be identified

Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278; 101 bodies yet to be identified

1,100 injured, less than 200 are undergoing treatment in var...

Depression over Arabian Sea likely to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

Depression over Arabian Sea likely to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

The weather department, however, did not give a tentative da...


Cities

View All

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Frequent traffic jams outside bus stand irk Amritsar residents

'Follow the path shown by Guru Hargobind Sahib'

Heritage Walk cries for attention

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

PGI retains second position for 6th time

World Environment Day: 11 months on, single-use ban plastic only on paper in Chandigarh

At Chandigarh MC House meet today, AAP set to oppose new Dadu Majra waste unit

3 in police net with 2 pistols, 80 gm heroin

5 DU colleges in top 10

5 DU colleges in top 10

Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal

Man kills brother, nabbed

Students, security guards clash over smoking in varsity

MCD launches app for geo-tagging of property

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Nabbed, let off, man again in net for triple murder

MLA told to appear in court on June 12

Arrest of 2 women agents bares well-oiled ring

Phagwara Oppn opposes ward map

Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Five of vehicle lifters’ gang arrested

Being held captive in Oman, Jagraon woman returns home

MC installs plastic shredder machine at hot mix plant

City police to bring suspect on production warrant from Phillaur

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

5 months on, no headway in Vigilance Bureau probe into assets case

Farmers back wrestlers, burn BJP MP’s effigy

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA hears out patients

Civic body to segregate waste before disposal