Telugu actor Chandrakanth dies by suicide days after co-star Pavithra Jayaram lost life in car accident

Hyderabad, May 18
Actor Chandrakanth, best known for working in daily soaps in Telugu, is no more.
The actor allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Alkapur in Telangana on Friday. The news of his demise comes a few days after his co-star and close friend Pavithra Jayaram passed away in a car accident.
As per Chandrakanth’s father’s statement recorded by the police, the actor was depressed for the past couple of days.
View this post on Instagram
Chandrakanth had been mourning Pavithra’s loss deeply. He had penned down emotional tributes for his ‘Trinayani’ co-star. His last post on Instagram was also for Pavithra. The two were reportedly in a relationship.
In one of the posts, he wrote, ‘Papa netho digina last pic raa (cry emojis) not able to digest to left me alone, okasari mama aniii piluveee plsss @pavithrajayaram_chandar. My Pavi is no more (cry and pray emojis) pls ra come back plsss. (This is the last picture I took with you, I’m unable to digest you left me alone. Please call out for me once again. My Pavi is no more, please come back).”
He also wrote on his Instagram stories, ‘Papa pls come back raaa. Pls nee mama kannilu aaplu. (Please come back and wipe my tears.)’.
The sudden demise of both actors has left the Telugu industry in shock.
