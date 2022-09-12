Telugu actor Krishnam Raju passes away

UV Krishnam Raju, former Union Minister, and veteran Telugu actor, popularly known as the Rebel Star, passed away in the early hours on Sunday in Hyderabad. He was 83. Prabhas’ uncle Krishnam Raju made his debut in the film industry with the Telugu film Chilaka Gorinka in 1966 which was produced and directed by K. Pratyagatma. Raju did more than180 films in his career.
