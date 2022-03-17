Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has welcomed Dabang hero Salman Khan on board for his upcoming movie Godfather. Putting a full stop to all the speculation around the Bollywood macho star’s cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie, official confirmation came out on Wednesday. Chiranjeevi, who took to Twitter, welcomed Salman Khan on board. “Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to the next level.
Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan”, Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted.
Chiranjeevi also shared a picture with Salman, where the duo is seen sharing a light moment. — IANS
